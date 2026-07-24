Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 30,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $3,544,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,437.98. This represents a 62.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,010. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $195.00 target price on Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Hut 8 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Hut 8 stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 4.62. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $140.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 109.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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