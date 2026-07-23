Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 411.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3%

MELI stock opened at $1,799.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,697.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,495.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,548.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,258.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

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