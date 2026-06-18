Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 7,526.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.5% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,820,533,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,318,325,000 after buying an additional 797,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,171,959,000 after buying an additional 695,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $515.85 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $525.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $505.88 and its 200-day moving average is $474.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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