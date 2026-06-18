Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 40,413 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,873,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $921,279,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $329.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.46 and a 200-day moving average of $372.30. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $575.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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