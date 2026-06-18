Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Service Corporation International $SCI

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. Service Corporation International has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

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Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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