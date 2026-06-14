Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 20,666 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,666 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $395.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.83. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $109.17 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 23,876 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $9,430,781.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,671,164.52. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total value of $18,543,200.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,848,464.08. This represents a 55.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,990,384 shares of company stock worth $1,501,916,160. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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