Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $311.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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