AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 790,989 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 790,989 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $1,081,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Article Title

Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Article Title

Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Article Title

Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Article Title

Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Broadcom’s AI visibility has improved, but the valuation multiple has not expanded as much as expected, suggesting some investor caution after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $417.76 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $370.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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