AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $26,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.64 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.27 and a beta of 1.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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