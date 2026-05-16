AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 131,058 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,080 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 131,058 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of United Airlines worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

United Airlines Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here