AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 82,261 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 82,261 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $568.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $558.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.08. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.75, for a total value of $4,870,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,504,671. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.93, for a total value of $150,137.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,925,944.04. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 521,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,410,912. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Article Title

Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $660 price target, despite trimming its FY2030 earnings estimate slightly. Broader analyst coverage remains constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target around $619.42, which may help support the stock. Article Title

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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