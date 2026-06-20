Auto Owners Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 20,402.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,873 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.36% of Howmet Aerospace worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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