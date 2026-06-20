Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 15,951,271 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 3,034.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,951,271 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 1.39% of Kraft Heinz worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $22.82 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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