Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases 455,504 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 8,052.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,161 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 455,504 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $102.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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