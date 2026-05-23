Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,646 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $332.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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