Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,572 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $92,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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