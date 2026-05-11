Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 20,826 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Autoliv were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $194,332.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,139.79. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,544.89. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.0%

Autoliv stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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