Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stake Raised by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,242 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,903,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,977,777,000 after buying an additional 136,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,159,088,000 after buying an additional 372,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,896,944,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after buying an additional 261,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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