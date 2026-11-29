Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 1,211.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,141 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 16.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AutoZone worth $88,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. MidFirst Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 9 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 6,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.71, for a total value of $22,905,999.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,576.16. This trade represents a 93.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,399.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,094.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,226.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,730.65 and a twelve month high of $3,996.25.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $56.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $55.51. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 90.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $48.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 169.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $3,698.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,096.00 to $3,917.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,817.00 to $3,648.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3,664.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Its stores serve do-it-yourself customers, while its commercial business supplies parts and related products to professional repair shops. The company's offerings include replacement parts, batteries, motor oil and other fluids, tools, diagnostic equipment, and accessories. AutoZone also provides online shopping and vehicle repair information and software through its ALLDATA business. Founded in 1979 as Auto Shack, the company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operates across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report).

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