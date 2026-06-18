Avala Global LP Acquires 24,366 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Avala Global LP grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 6.0% of Avala Global LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.37% of MongoDB worth $125,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock worth $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -904.57, a PEG ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50-day moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day moving average is $335.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at $348,005,365.56. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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