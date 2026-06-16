Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock worth $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock worth $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.05. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.24, a PEG ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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