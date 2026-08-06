AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 315,845 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $191.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.10 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $777.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities's payout ratio is 116.34%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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