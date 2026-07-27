Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires 10,500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.3% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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