Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 41,405 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avanos Medical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avanos Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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