Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.11.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE GE opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $333.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.78.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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