Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 8,986 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $142.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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