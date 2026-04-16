Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Lightrock Netherlands B.V.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 287,912 shares during the quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Avantor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. Avantor's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,399,250. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.70.

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Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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