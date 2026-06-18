Free Trial
→ This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Aventail Capital Group LP Has $17.85 Million Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Kodiak Gas Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aventail Capital Group LP sharply increased its Kodiak Gas Services position by 218.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 477,201 shares valued at about $17.85 million. The stake represented roughly 1.0% of Aventail’s portfolio and about 0.55% of Kodiak’s stock.
  • Insider selling was reported recently, including sales by Pedro R. Buhigas and COO William Chad Lenamon. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,354 shares worth $568,536, while insiders collectively own just 0.64% of the company.
  • Kodiak Gas Services shares were trading around $66.51, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings estimates with EPS of $0.59 on revenue of $345.76 million. Analysts remain constructive, with nine Buy ratings and an average target price of $75.22.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,201 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327,201 shares during the period. Kodiak Gas Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Aventail Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.55% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,331.22. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,354 shares of company stock valued at $568,536. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kodiak Gas Services Right Now?

Before you consider Kodiak Gas Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak Gas Services wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak Gas Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines