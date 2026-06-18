Aventail Capital Group LP Has $17.85 Million Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,201 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 327,201 shares during the period. Kodiak Gas Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Aventail Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.55% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,331.22. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,354 shares of company stock valued at $568,536. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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