Aventail Capital Group LP Has $5.25 Million Stake in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Aventail Capital Group LP decreased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,629 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 75,628 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. The trade was a 3.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 4,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.36 per share, for a total transaction of $244,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,997 shares in the company, valued at $366,362.92. The trade was a 201.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,907 shares of company stock valued at $635,712. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.74. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Matador Resources's payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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