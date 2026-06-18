Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $56.65 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,650,000. American Electric Power makes up about 3.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

AEP stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $139.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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