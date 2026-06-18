Aventail Capital Group LP Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,835 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Aventail Capital Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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