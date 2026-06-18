Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 223,147 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Aventail Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,961 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 223,147 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NRG opened at $132.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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