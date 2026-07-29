AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT is Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Stoic Point Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,603 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 236,703 shares during the period. AvePoint accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stoic Point Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AvePoint worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvePoint alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 35.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AvePoint by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,749 shares of the company's stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AvePoint by 25.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in AvePoint by 307.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in AvePoint by 24.1% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.95.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AvePoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AvePoint wasn't on the list.

While AvePoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here