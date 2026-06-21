Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.06. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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