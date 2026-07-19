Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,342 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 7.3%

Netflix stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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