Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,486 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $95,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,567 shares of company stock valued at $792,663. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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