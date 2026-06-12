Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $232,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $898.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $848.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.70 and a twelve month high of $946.83. The stock has a market cap of $413.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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