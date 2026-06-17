Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,444 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.52% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $243,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,318.70. This trade represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $77.20.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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