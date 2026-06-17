Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares during the quarter. uniQure makes up 1.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.87% of uniQure worth $147,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QURE. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in uniQure by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,320,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $18,390,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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uniQure Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on QURE

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,453.24. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $431,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,945,859.84. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 85,817 shares of company stock worth $2,232,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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