Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 618,994 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,060,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.13% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Most of the news items are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and instead cover WWE’s Seth Rollins, political commentary from Brooke Rollins, or USDA-related remarks from a person named Rollins, which should have little direct impact on the company’s fundamentals.

Most of the news items are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and instead cover WWE’s Seth Rollins, political commentary from Brooke Rollins, or USDA-related remarks from a person named Rollins, which should have little direct impact on the company’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: An earnings-related note says Rollins, Inc. is set to announce results soon, which can support investor interest as traders position ahead of the report. Rollins (ROL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

An earnings-related note says Rollins, Inc. is set to announce results soon, which can support investor interest as traders position ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One article mentions Brooke Rollins discussing high fertilizer costs and rebuilding U.S. manufacturing, but this is a policy/economic discussion rather than a direct update on Rollins, Inc. Brooke Rollins on combating high fertilizer costs and rebuilding US manufacturing

One article mentions Brooke Rollins discussing high fertilizer costs and rebuilding U.S. manufacturing, but this is a policy/economic discussion rather than a direct update on Rollins, Inc. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines reference USDA comments on SNAP fraud, farm aid negotiations, and cyclosporiasis, which are policy topics that do not appear to change the outlook for Rollins, Inc. directly.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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