Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after purchasing an additional 356,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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