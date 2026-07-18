Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 48,355 Vistra Corp. $VST

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.42. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $298 price target , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Scotiabank Raises Vistra Estimates

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an rating and a , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Positive Sentiment: News that Vistra secured PJM capacity points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Vistra Secures PJM Capacity

News that points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting rising demand from data centers and increased capital investments in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Vistra Benefiting From Data Center Demand

Coverage highlighting and in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Buy Rating

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra was also mentioned in media coverage and trading commentary as a stock showing momentum, which may reflect investor enthusiasm but does not add new fundamental information. Vistra Rises Higher Than Market

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report).

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