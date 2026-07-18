Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $1.27 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,232 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4%

DHI opened at $149.24 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.62.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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