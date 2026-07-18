Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $10.19 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,028,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,041,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,356,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.89.

View Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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