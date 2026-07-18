Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $11,178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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