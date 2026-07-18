Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $12.41 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PH opened at $953.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $912.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.05. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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