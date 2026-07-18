Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Quiver Quant article on Coca-Cola options activity and cyberattack

Heavy call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for a rebound or expecting volatility around the stock. Traders bought 75,333 call options, well above the recent average. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Benzinga article on Coca-Cola stock movement

Some coverage noted KO benefiting from its defensive profile as investors look for more stable dividend names ahead of earnings, which may be helping support interest in the stock despite the cybersecurity issue. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a high-quality income stock, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of today’s trading. Negative Sentiment: The fairlife cyberattack is the key negative catalyst, since it hit a growth brand and temporarily suspended U.S. production, raising fears of lost revenue and added recovery costs. Reuters article on fairlife production halt

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 4.0%

KO stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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