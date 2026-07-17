Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 298,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $110,857,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries last quarter support the case that demand remains resilient, and the company may also benefit from tighter global emissions rules that could accelerate EV adoption. Tesla’s Delivery Surprise Was Big—Earnings Need to Be Bigger

Tesla’s stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries last quarter support the case that demand remains resilient, and the company may also benefit from tighter global emissions rules that could accelerate EV adoption. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is high ahead of the July 22 earnings call, with questions focused on robotaxi progress, Optimus, Cybercab, and Elon Musk’s comments, which could provide a catalyst if Tesla offers credible updates. Tesla Q2 Earnings: Elon Musk's Pay Package, Cybercab and Optimus Lead Top Investor Questions

Investor interest is high ahead of the July 22 earnings call, with questions focused on robotaxi progress, Optimus, Cybercab, and Elon Musk’s comments, which could provide a catalyst if Tesla offers credible updates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, noting Tesla is positioned to benefit from EV adoption trends and long-term software/autonomy opportunities. Tesla Rides Tightening Global Emission Standards for EV Thrust

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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