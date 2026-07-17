Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,835 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $17,765,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.12% of Aptiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aptiv alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:APTV opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aptiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aptiv wasn't on the list.

While Aptiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here