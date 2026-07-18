Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,422 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.21% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,546 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $345,101,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $265,419,000 after purchasing an additional 275,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,682 shares of the software maker's stock worth $248,551,000 after buying an additional 343,494 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,371 shares of the software maker's stock worth $99,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 604,090 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $96,878,000 after buying an additional 138,795 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Paycom Software's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Paycom Software from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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